Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as technology companies, banks and retailers sink.

TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 4.5 per cent early Tuesday after reporting revenue and earnings that missed analysts' estimates.

Dick's Sporting Goods reported a solid quarter but was down 5.9 per cent after saying its earnings per share could drop as much as 20 per cent next year.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,574.