Markets Right Now: US stocks open lower on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as technology companies, banks and retailers sink.
TJX Companies, the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, slumped 4.5
Dick's Sporting Goods reported a solid quarter but was down 5.9
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 10 points, or 0.4
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 73 points, or 0.3