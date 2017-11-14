Myanmar military denies atrocities against Rohingya Muslims

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar — Myanmar's military is denying its forces committed atrocities during operations in the west of the country that have sparked the exodus of more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims.

The military issued a statement saying it had carried out an investigation into the conduct of troops in western Rakhine state since Rohingya insurgents launched a series of attacks on Aug. 25.

The military, which insisted security forces had abided by Myanmar law, said Tuesday that its probe was based on interviews with thousands of residents in Rakhine state.