North Dakota museum property rights case set to trial

MINOT, N.D. — A trial date is set for the dispute over whether a pioneer village museum can be evicted from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

The Minot Daily News reports the civil trial will be held Jan. 30 in the fight between the State Fair Association and the Ward County Historical Society, which runs the Pioneer Village Museum.

The association wants to remove the museum from the fairgrounds to use the property for different purposes. The historical society defends the museum's right to stay under a 1966 agreement.

Judge Rhonda Ehlis says she'll decide which entity has rights to the State Fairgrounds property because of the case's complexity and emotionally charged nature.