North Dakota museum property rights case set to trial
A
A
Share via Email
MINOT, N.D. — A trial date is set for the dispute over whether a pioneer village museum can be evicted from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.
The Minot Daily News reports the civil trial will be held Jan. 30 in the fight between the State Fair Association and the Ward County Historical Society, which runs the Pioneer Village Museum.
The association wants to remove the museum from the fairgrounds to use the property for different purposes. The historical society defends the museum's right to stay under a 1966 agreement.
Judge Rhonda Ehlis says she'll decide which entity has rights to the State Fairgrounds property because of the case's complexity and emotionally charged nature.
The historical society is also seeking money damages to be decided by a jury. Ehlis says those arguments would be considered at a later date.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Proposed limits for THC blood level while driving 'would criminalize many': Lawyers
-
Living in fear: Family of Halifax murder victim speak out about case
-
Okotoks home owner's doorbell video leads to capture of alleged invader