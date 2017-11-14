Pennsylvania man accused of beating infant daughter to death

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.

Allegheny County Police say 30-year-old George Gazzam initially told officers the baby had fallen out of bed at their Mt. Lebanon home on Sunday. However, they say Gazzam changed his story on Monday after an autopsy showed Victoria Gazzam had multiple bruises and fractured bones.

The child's mother was working at the time.