Philadelphia police officer indicted in Baltimore drug plot

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors say a Philadelphia police officer has been charged in an alleged plot to sell drugs that has led to the indictment of eight officers in Baltimore.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement that 33-year-old Officer Eric Troy Snell of Philadelphia was arrested at his home Tuesday.

Snell, who prosecutors say was formerly a Baltimore police officer, is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

According to court documents, Snell met Jemell Rayam, now a detective, at the Baltimore police academy. They kept in contact after Snell joined the Philadelphia department in 2014.