Police seek public's help in double slaying at rap concert

ATLANTA — Police asked for help Tuesday in identifying two persons of interest following a shooting at a rap concert in downtown Atlanta that left two dead.

Police Officer Lisa Bender told media outlets that someone in the crowd got angry Sunday night and began shooting when two people climbed onstage between performances at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta. Two others were wounded, Bender said, most likely when the shooter fired more shots toward the ground.

Authorities are seeking the identities of two men — one wearing a red plaid shirt and the other a dark plaid shirt — for questioning about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the persons of interests or the shooter is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta's tip line at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Police found one of the victims dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. The others were taken to a nearby hospital, where a second gunshot victim later died. Police said the other two suffered non-life threatening wounds to their feet and ankles.

The convert venue's website showed rappers Cousin Stizz, Levi Carter, Big Leano and Givon were scheduled to perform Sunday, WXIA-TV reported. Cousin Stizz posted on Twitter that he was "completely heartbroken."