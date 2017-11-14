Police stop 2 trucks with 78 migrants in Slovakia
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovak police say they have detained 78 migrants from Iraq, Iran and Syria
Spokeswoman Denisa Baloghova say the officers stopped the trucks, which had Turkish drivers, shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the western city of Zilina.
Police say the migrants, including women and children, boarded the trucks in Romania and paid about 500 euros ($600) each.
Police are investigating the case.
Slovakia has rarely been used by migrants trying to get to Western Europe.