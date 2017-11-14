Proposed $3M settlement reached in school search lawsuit
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — A legal advocacy group says a proposed $3 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit against a suspended Georgia sheriff who also faces criminal charges over a drug search at a high school.
The Southern Center for Human Rights in June filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby and more than a dozen deputies. A grand jury last month indicted Hobby and two deputies on charges related to the April search at Worth County High School.
A judge still has to sign off on the proposed settlement.
Raleigh Rollins Jr., a lawyer representing Hobby and some of the deputies, confirmed the proposed settlement but had no further comment.
The settlement announcement comes a day after Gov. Nathan Deal suspended Hobby because of the indictment.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Meeting halfway: Halifax developer proposes to grow Willow Tree development
-
Watch: Hypnotic 24-hour donair cam puts a new spin on a Halifax classic
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Proposed limits for THC blood level while driving 'would criminalize many': Lawyers