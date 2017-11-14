Prosecutor: No more indictments in Laquan McDonald shooting
CHICAGO — A special prosecutor has no plans to indict any more Chicago police officers who were present when a fellow officer fatally shot black teenager Laquan McDonald, or took part in the investigation.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Patricia Brown Holmes told a judge at a hearing Tuesday that a special grand jury convened to examine the October 2014 shooting by Officer Jason Van Dyke has finished its investigation and has been disbanded.
The announcement means that the number of current or former officers charged in an alleged
Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder.
