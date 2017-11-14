Rights lawyers seek ICC probe into Libyan military leader

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Human rights lawyers have presented evidence to International Criminal Court prosecutors alleging that forces loyal to a key player in Libya's ongoing power struggle are responsible for crimes including murder, torture and persecution.

Tuesday's filing is the latest account of atrocities committed in the fighting that has plagued Libya since Moammar Gadhafi was ousted in 2011.

Toby Cadman of the Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers has presented to the court a dossier, including witness statements, seeking an investigation into the role of Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter and his forces in the alleged abuses. Hifter leads forces in eastern Libya who are loyal to an eastern parliament but at odds with U.N.-backed authorities in Tripoli.