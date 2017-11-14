Russia: UK's criticism attempt to deflect public attention

MOSCOW — Russia's Foreign Ministry has lashed back at British Prime Minister Theresa May, saying her attack on Russia was an attempt to distract public attention from problems at home.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday that Britain and its allies will work together to fight Russian actions threatening the international order, including election meddling and cyberattacks.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded Tuesday, calling May's statements "irresponsible and unfounded." She said that a pledge to uphold the international order sounds particularly "cynical" given British action in Iraq and Libya that "caused suffering of millions and destabilized entire regions."