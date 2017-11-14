Samsung worker scores victory at South Korea's Supreme Court
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Overturning an appeals court's decision, South Korea's Supreme Court says a family of a Samsung worker who died of brain
The ruling Tuesday on Lee Yoon-jung, who died at 32 after working at a Samsung chip factory for six years, reflects a shift in the handling of such cases in South Korea.
Workers used to have the onus of proving the cause of disease, but after years of campaigning by
The government-run Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service, the defendant in the case, did not respond to requests for comment.