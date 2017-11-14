Sheriff denies accusations of sexual harassment by employees
PHILADELPHIA — The sheriff of Philadelphia is denying allegations of sexual harassment made by several women.
An administrative assistant in the office of Sheriff Jewell Williams last week filed a federal lawsuit alleging sexual come-ons and lewd remarks from 2013 to 2015. Williams said he "categorically" denied that in the "strongest possible fashion."
A former employee has also alleged harassment in a complaint last fall with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday that the 60-year-old Williams called the accusations "without merit" and asked the public to leave the issue to the courts "before passing judgment."
He declined comment on a $30,000 settlement state Democrats acknowledged paying in a 2011 suit by a third woman who alleged harassment when Williams was a state representative and she was his legislative aide.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
