Slovenia cancels planned deportation of Syrian asylum-seeker

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenia has cancelled the planned deportation of a Syrian asylum-seeker following a public outcry.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar said Tuesday the government will consider granting a residence permit to Ahmad Shamieh in one of its upcoming sessions.

Shamieh applied for asylum in Slovenia 20 months ago after he was refused entry into neighbouring Austria. Slovenian authorities rejected the application, insisting that his case should be handled by Croatia, where he had been before Slovenia.

Slovenia's official STA news agency says Shamieh has done community work and become an example of successful refugee integration. He has won support from human rights groups and liberal politicians.