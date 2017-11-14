Spanish PM says stability in Catalonia to trigger GDP growth
A
A
Share via Email
MADRID — Spain's prime minister says next year's economic growth could be adjusted strongly upward if normality returns to Catalonia following regional elections next month.
GDP growth expectations for 2018 had been increasing, but the government lowered the estimate from 2.6
In an interview with COPE radio Tuesday, Mariano Rajoy said the figure could rise to "2.8 or 3
Rajoy also said that he has no evidence that the Russian government is behind online interference in Catalan politics, but that 55
"What's evident is that there are people interested in things not going well in Europe," Rajoy said.