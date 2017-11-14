Texas State suspends frats, sororities after pledge dies

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University officials say they have suspended all fraternity and sorority chapter activities following the death of a fraternity pledge after an initiation ritual.

In a statement Tuesday, they said Matt Ellis was found unresponsive Monday morning at an off-campus apartment. The 20-year-old sophomore from Humble (UHM'-buhl), Texas, had attended a party that Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members hosted Sunday night at the apartment.

An autopsy has been ordered. Police in San Marcos, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south of Austin, say they suspect alcohol played a role in the death.

A message left at the Phi Kappa Psi national office for comment was not immediately returned.