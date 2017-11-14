Texas State suspends frats, sororities after pledge dies
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University officials say they have suspended all fraternity and sorority chapter activities following the death of a fraternity pledge after an initiation ritual.
In a statement Tuesday, they said Matt Ellis was found unresponsive Monday morning at an off-campus apartment. The 20-year-old sophomore from Humble (UHM'-buhl), Texas, had attended a party that Phi Kappa Psi fraternity members hosted Sunday night at the apartment.
A message left at the Phi Kappa Psi national office for comment was not immediately returned.
University President Denise Trauth said the suspension is a first step and chapters won't be reinstated until a review is done of the entire fraternity and sorority system on campus.