The Latest: 4th person shot dead in Tampa neighbourhood

TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on the fourth fatal shooting in a Tampa neighbourhood (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Police have sealed off a neighbourhood where a fourth person has been shot to death, possibly by a serial killer.

Tampa police say they immediately set up a perimeter Tuesday morning around the Seminole Heights neighbourhood after finding the body of 60-year-old Ronald Felton.

They say Felton was crossing the street to meet someone when a gunman came up behind him and shot him.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's killings where three people were slain during a 10-day span.

All three were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect after the earlier shootings.

__

8:10 a.m.

A fourth person has been found shot to death in a Florida neighbourhood that may be targeted by a serial killer.

Tampa police say residents of the Seminole Heights neighbourhood reported hearing shots just before 5 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man in the street.

Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's killings where three people were slain during a 10-day span.

All three were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.

Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect after the earlier shootings.

___

6 a.m.

A body has been found in a Florida neighbourhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings.

Tampa police said early Tuesday they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighbourhood . No further details were immediately released, including whether the person was shot.

Three people were fatally shot in the neighbourhood during a 10-day span last month. All were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.