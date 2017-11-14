The Latest: 4th person shot dead in Tampa neighbourhood
TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on the fourth fatal shooting in a Tampa
8:40 a.m.
Police have sealed off a
Tampa police say they immediately set up a perimeter Tuesday morning around the Seminole Heights
They say Felton was crossing the street to meet someone when a gunman came up behind him and shot him.
Spokesman Steve Hegarty said detectives can't immediately say whether the shooting is related to last month's killings where three people were slain during a 10-day span.
All three were alone and had gotten off a bus when they were gunned downed at night for no apparent reason. None were robbed.
Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect after the earlier shootings.
8:10 a.m.
A fourth person has been found shot to death in a Florida
Tampa police say residents of the Seminole Heights
6 a.m.
A body has been found in a Florida
Tampa police said early Tuesday they're investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights
Three people were fatally shot in the
Police have been boosting patrols in the area. They have released surveillance videos of a hooded suspect taken after two of the shootings.