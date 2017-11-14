The Latest: Court hears appeal in Newtown shooting case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on arguments before the Connecticut Supreme Court on whether gun maker Remington Arms should be held liable for the Newtown school massacre (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A lawyer for relatives of some Newtown school massacre victims has asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reinstate a lawsuit against gun maker Remington Arms, saying a rifle made by the company and used in the shooting was too dangerous to sell to the public.

The high court heard arguments Tuesday about whether justices should overturn a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit filed by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school. A decision isn't expected for several months.

The case centres on a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle made by North Carolina-based Remington and a 2005 federal law that shields gun makers from liability in most cases.

Remington's lawyer argued the federal law prohibits the lawsuit.

Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting.

____

12:10 a.m.

The Connecticut Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether gun maker Remington Arms should be held liable for the 2012 Newtown school massacre.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in an appeal by a survivor and relatives of nine people killed in the shooting.

They're trying to sue Remington Arms, the North Carolina company that made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Gunman Adam Lanza's mother legally purchased the rifle.

A lower court judge dismissed the lawsuit, saying federal law shields gun makers from most lawsuits over criminal use of their products.