The Latest: Democrats add to win column in deep-red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on special elections to fill vacant seats representing Oklahoma House District 76 and Senate Districts 37 and 45 (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Democrats have added another win in the deep-red Oklahoma Legislature, continuing the minority party's string of success and chipping away at the Republican Party's hold on state government.

The previously GOP-held House seat and two Senate seats on the ballot Tuesday were all in mostly Republican districts around Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

But Democrat Allison Ikley-Freeman eked out a win over Republican Brian O'Hara in Senate District 37, picking up the seat that represents parts of Sand Springs, Jenks and west Tulsa.

Republicans held on to the Senate District 45 seat that represents parts of Mustang, Yukon and south Oklahoma City and the House District 76 seat that represents parts of Broken Arrow and south Tulsa.

The elections come at a time of voter frustration over years of state budget shortfalls and recent scandals that led to the resignation of Republican incumbents.

___

8:45 a.m.

Oklahoma Democrats are hoping to maintain momentum as voters head to the polls for three special elections for vacant legislative seats in the House and Senate.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the elections for a Senate seat in suburban Oklahoma City and a House and Senate seat in suburban Tulsa.

In Oklahoma City's Senate District 45, voters will replace former state Sen. Kyle Loveless, who resigned in April and later pleaded guilty to embezzling campaign money.