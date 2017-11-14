The Latest: Jones ad features Republicans against Roy Moore

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Roy Moore and the special election in Alabama for the U.S. Senate (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Democrat Doug Jones has unveiled a new campaign ad in which Alabama voters, including Republicans, say they can't vote for Roy Moore. Moore is facing demands from Washington Republicans to quit the race as women have emerged saying he groped them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Jones' commercial, coming days after the revelations about allegations of sexual misconduct against the Senate GOP candidate, highlights brief statements from several people.

One man says he's a lifelong Republican but "just can't" vote for Moore.

A woman asks "Don't decency and integrity matter anymore?"

Jones appears briefly at the end saying he approved the ad.

The election is Dec. 12. Moore has dismissed the accusations as false.

__

3:27 a.m.

Roy Moore's support from his fellow Republicans is hemorrhaging. And a second woman has accused the Alabaman of groping her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s.

They were the latest blows to Moore's effort to win an open Senate seat that suddenly seems up for grabs.

Moore denied the newest allegations and said he doesn't know his accuser.

But in New York, a tearful Beverly Young Nelson detailed an attack she says occurred when she was 16 years old and he locked her in a car.

Last week, The Washington Post reported other alleged incidents decades ago.