The Latest: Judge tells Menendez jury to keep deliberating

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on jury deliberations in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

10 a.m.

Jurors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez have resumed deliberations a day after they told the judge they are at an impasse.

The panel sent a note to the judge on Monday afternoon saying they couldn't reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 18 counts in the indictment against Menendez and a wealthy friend.

On Tuesday the judge told them to "take as much time as you need."

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are charged with running a bribery scheme between 2006 and 2013 in which Menendez traded his political influence for luxury vacations and flights on the doctor's private plane.

Both defendants deny the charges against them.

