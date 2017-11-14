The Latest: Man to be freed after 1971 conviction tossed

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Latest on a Louisiana man who will be freed after nearly 50 years in prison for a rape conviction (all times local):

3 p.m.

A Louisiana man who has spent nearly 50 years in prison will be freed after a judge overturned his conviction in the kidnapping and rape of a nurse.

State District Court Judge Richard Anderson set Wilbert Jones' bail at $2,000 after hearing arguments from defence attorneys and prosecutors in a Baton Rouge courtroom. One of his lawyers expects him to be released Wednesday.

Anderson threw out Jones' conviction on Oct. 31, saying authorities withheld evidence that could have exonerated Jones decades ago.

Jones, now 65, was 19 when police arrested him on suspicion of raping the nurse in 1971. Anderson said authorities concealed "highly favourable " evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks.

___

3:20 a.m.

Anderson scheduled a hearing Tuesday to hear arguments over whether Jones should be released. Defence attorneys' want Jones released immediately or freed on "minimal" bail.