The Latest: Police: Escaped hospital patient has left Maui

HONOLULU — The Latest on a Hawaii man who escaped from the state's psychiatric hospital (all times local):

12:36 p.m.

Maui police say a Hawaii man once accused of murder who escaped from the state's psychiatric hospital has caught a flight off Maui.

The Maui Police Department on Tuesday didn't say where Randall Saito went. Saito was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity for the 1979 killing of a woman at a shopping mall. He has been committed to the hospital since 1981.

Honolulu police say Saito left the Hawaii State Hospital outside Honolulu at 9 a.m. Sunday and failed to return. Maui police say he flew to Maui shortly afterward.

Defence attorneys sought to have Saito released in 2000. But Jeff Albert, a deputy city prosecutor, objected, saying Saito "fills all the criteria of a classic serial killer."

___

9 a.m.

The 59-year-old is 6 feet (1.8 metres ) tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

