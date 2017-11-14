The uranium deal that has fueled GOP's Clinton accusations
WASHINGTON — The sale to a Russian company of a Canadian firm with rights to mine U.S. uranium is again in the news with the Department of Justice
President Donald Trump and his supporters have criticized the deal, which attracted little attention when it was approved by the Obama administration, and suggested it may implicate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in wrongdoing.
Those allegations have been repeatedly denied by Clinton's camp and former Obama administration officials. In addition, independent fact-checkers have found some of the critics' allegations to be flawed or misrepresented.
A look at the sale of Uranium One to Russia's nuclear energy agency Rosatom.
THE DEAL:
Rosatom acquired a majority stake in Uranium One in 2010 and bought the remainder of the company in 2013. Because Uranium One had holdings in American uranium mines, which at the time accounted for about 20
THE ALLEGATIONS:
Trump and his supporters have accused Clinton of overseeing the sale of 20
The matter took on new life after a report last month said the FBI was investigating possible Russian attempts to influence the U.S. nuclear sector at the time CFIUS was considering the sale of Uranium One to Rosatom. The report said members of the committee, including Clinton, should have known about the investigation and it questioned why they would have approved it.
THE FACTS:
The Rosatom-Uranium One deal did not sell 20
In terms of the CFIUS approval, Clinton has said she had nothing to do with it. As secretary of state, she technically had a seat on the panel. But most other Cabinet-level members historically have delegated such responsibilities to less senior officials.
The alleged relationship between the approval of the sale and the Clinton Foundation was first raised in 2015 by conservative author Peter Schweizer. He and others have pointed to some of the investors in the deal and their ties to former President Bill Clinton and his foundation.
In April 2015, The New York Times published an article echoing much of the Schweizer book, including one sensational contention that not long after the Russians said they wanted to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Bill Clinton received $500,000 for a speech in Moscow. The speech was paid for by a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin as it promoted Uranium One stock.
Canadian financier Frank Giustra, a top Clinton Foundation donor, sold his company, UrAsia, to Uranium One, which was chaired by Ian Telfer, also a Clinton Foundation donor. Giustra has said he sold his stake in the deal in 2007, while Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were vying for the Democratic presidential nomination.
PolitiFact found that the majority of the donations from individuals related to Uranium One and UrAsia were made before and during Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign — but before she became secretary of state.
