Trump administration seeks to delay findings on pesticides

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration is seeking a two-year delay of an upcoming deadline to determine whether a family of widely used pesticides is harmful to endangered species.

The request filed with a federal judge comes after Dow Chemical and two other pesticide makers asked the government to set aside research by federal scientists that shows chlorpyrifos (klohr-PY'-rih-fohs) , diazinon (DY'-az-uh-nahn, and malathion (MAL'-uh-thy-ahn) are harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

Midland, Michigan-based Dow Chemical contends the studies are flawed.