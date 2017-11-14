US stocks decline in early trading; oil heads lower

U.S. stocks were down in early trading Tuesday, giving up small gains from a day earlier as investors weighed quarterly earnings from several retailers and other companies. Technology stocks, banks and retailers were the biggest laggards. Energy companies fell along with the price of crude oil. Utilities companies were up slightly.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 15 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,569 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 142 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 23,296. The Nasdaq composite slid 40 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 6,716. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 3 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 1,471.

NOT A GOOD LOOK: TJX Cos., the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, fell 3.2 per cent after reporting revenue and earnings that missed analysts' estimates. Its shares lost $2.29 to $68.47.

FOUL OUTLOOK: Dick's Sporting Goods slid 5.2 per cent after the retailer reported a solid quarter but also said its earnings per share could drop as much as 20 per cent next year. The stock gave up $1.38 to $24.94.

TECH SLIDE: Video game publishers were trading lower amid a broad slide in technology stocks. Activision Blizzard lost 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent , to $63.21, while Electronic Arts shed 26 cents, or 0.2 per cent , to $111.75.

TAKING FLIGHT: Buffalo Wild Wings soared 24.4 per cent on a report that Roark Capital has offered to buy the restaurant chain for $150 a share, or $2.3 billion. Buffalo Wild Wings shares added $28.65 to $145.90.

REVVED UP: Advance Auto Parts vaulted 23.5 per cent after the company's latest quarterly earnings exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The stock gained $19.34 to $101.62.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.38 per cent from 2.41 per cent late Monday.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was down 67 cents, or 1.2 per cent , to $56.09 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was off 73 cents, or 1.2 per cent , at $62.43 a barrel in London.

The slide in oil prices weighed on energy company shares. Baker Hughes fell 99 cents, or 3.1 per cent , to $30.89. General Electric, which owns a majority stake in the oil and gas giant, said Monday it might distance itself from Baker Hughes as it seeks to lessen its exposure to volatile energy prices.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 113.48 yen from 113.57 yen on Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.1753 from $1.1667.