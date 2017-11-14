Venezuelan telecoms regulator to monitor social media posts
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's government is extending its authority over the telecommunications sector to include social media
Venezuela's communications minister Jorge Rodriguez said Monday that the National Telecommunications Commission will monitor social media posts that "spread hate" online.
The announcement comes a week after the newly installed
President Nicolas Maduro has blamed opposition leaders for posting messages on social media that sparked four months of protests earlier this year.
National Assembly President Julio Borges says officials will use the law to punish people critical of human rights abuses.