2 top Polish officials dream of razing Stalinist skyscraper
WARSAW, Poland — Two leading members of the Polish government say they dream of destroying the Palace of Culture, a Stalinist-era skyscraper that dominates the Warsaw city skyline and recalls the country's subservience to Moscow during the Cold War.
The calls are consistent with the broader policies of the ruling, right-wing Law and Justice party, which seeks to purge all reminders of communism from public life.
Two deputy prime ministers, Piotr Glinski and Mateusz Morawiecki, said Tuesday and Wednesday respectively that they support razing it.