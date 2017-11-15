2nd Ohio state lawmaker resigns over inappropriate behaviour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second Ohio state lawmaker in a month has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate
State Rep. Wes Goodman, a Cardington Republican, resigned on Wednesday.
Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger says he learned of Goodman's inappropriate
No details have been made public about what Goodman's inappropriate
Goodman says in a statement he regrets "actions and choices" that prevent him from carrying out his duties "in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service."
Goodman, a conservative Christian, says he brought personal "struggles" and "trials" into his public life.
Republican state Sen. Clifford Hite resigned Oct. 16 after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.
Senate Democrats' chief of staff, Michael Premo, resigned Monday over allegations of inappropriate conduct.