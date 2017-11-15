News / World

3 arrested at Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site in Wisconsin

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017 file photo, automated welding takes place as sections of the replacement Enbridge Energy Line 3 crude oil pipeline are joined together in Superior, Wisc. Police have arrested three protesters at the Enbridge pipeline construction site. Authorities say 12 to 15 pipeline opponents gathered at the site in Superior about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Police Chief Matt Markon says two were arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. He says a third was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File)

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police have arrested three protesters at an Enbridge pipeline construction site in northwestern Wisconsin.

Authorities say 12 to 15 pipeline opponents gathered at the site in Superior about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police Chief Matt Markon says one protester attached himself to a piece of equipment that had to be removed with a hand-held metal cutting wheel.

Markon says that protester and a woman were arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. He says a third was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanour warrant.

It's the third time in two months that arrests have been made at the site in Superior, where Enbridge is replacing a segment of its aging Line 3 oil pipeline from Alberta. Minnesota regulators will decide in April whether to approve replacing the stretch that crosses northern Minnesota.

