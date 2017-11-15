3 arrested at Enbridge Line 3 pipeline site in Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Police have arrested three protesters at an Enbridge pipeline construction site in northwestern Wisconsin.

Authorities say 12 to 15 pipeline opponents gathered at the site in Superior about 9 a.m. Wednesday. Police Chief Matt Markon says one protester attached himself to a piece of equipment that had to be removed with a hand-held metal cutting wheel.

Markon says that protester and a woman were arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. He says a third was arrested on an unrelated misdemeanour warrant.