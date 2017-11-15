4 juveniles escape from detention centre, steal guard's car

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. — The search is underway for four juveniles who attacked a guard, stole his car and fled from a youth detention facility in southern New Jersey.

The escape took place at the Harborfields Youth Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office says the youths overpowered the guard and drove off in his car. They sideswiped another vehicle before they crashed into a home and ran from the scene.

The guard was taken to a hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

One of the suspects is 18, one is 17 and two are 16-years-old. No names have been released.

Harbourfields houses 27 juveniles awaiting court hearings.