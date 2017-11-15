6 Czechs 'fined' for sporting Borat mankinis in Kazakhstan

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A group of six Czech tourists who dressed up in skimpy swimsuits made famous by Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" have reportedly been detained by authorities in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

Sporting lime green "mankinis" and black wigs, the men had hoped to take a picture in front of the "I Love Astana" sign.

But local police took action, detaining them on Friday and fining them 22,500 tenge ($68) each for committing minor hooliganism, according to the Kazakh news website informburo.kz.

The swimsuit became popular after Baron Cohen, playing the fictional Kazakh television presenter Borat, sported it in the 2006 movie "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."