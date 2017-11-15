Agricultural groups challenge California weed-killer warning

SAN FRANCISCO — A coalition of national and Midwestern agricultural groups is suing to overturn a California declaration that the popular weed-killer Roundup can cause cancer.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in California seeks an injunction barring the state from enforcing what the suit describes as a "false" warning that could eventually appear on product labels for the herbicide.

It claims the warning violates constitutional due-process and free-speech rights, as well as the supremacy clause giving precedence to federal regulations over state ones.

Roundup's main ingredient, glyphosate, is not restricted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.