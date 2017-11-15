Anarchists urge Greeks to drop flower pots on police

ATHENS, Greece — Anarchist groups in Athens have occupied a downtown university building and have urged nearby residents to attack police by dropping flower pots from their balconies, ahead of an annual protest march frequently marred by violence.

Police on Wednesday said more than 5,000 officers would be on duty for the march matching the Nov. 17 anniversary of a deadly 1973 student uprising against a dictatorship that collapsed the following year.

Often attracting tens of thousands of demonstrators, the yearly march ends at the U.S. Embassy.