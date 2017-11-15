Autopsy: Mother's dismembered remains found in storage unit

LENEXA, Kan. — Preliminary autopsy results confirm that dismembered human remains found inside a suburban Kansas City storage unit are those of a woman whose husband was living in the unit with his 4-day-old baby and 2-year-old child.

An arrest affidavit for 35-year-old Justin Rey was released Tuesday. He's jailed on $1 million bond in Johnson County, Kansas, on child endangerment charges.

He's not charged in the death of his wife, whom family identified as Jessica Monteiro Rey.

The dismembered remains were discovered Oct. 24 inside a cooler and tote at a U-Haul Moving and Storage facility in Lenexa. Surveillance video showed Rey pulling a cooler when he checked out of a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel one day earlier.