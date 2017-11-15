Britain's cyber security chief warns of Russian interference

LONDON — Britain's cyber security chief says Russian hackers are targeting the country's telecommunications systems, media and energy networks.

Ciaran Martin's stark warning comes after Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said Russia was "weaponizing information" and meddling in elections to undermine the international order.

Martin, in prepared remarks released before a speech on Wednesday, says "Russian interference, seen by the National Cyber Security Center over the past year, has included attacks on the U.K. media, telecommunications and energy sectors."