China: Zimbabwe army chief visit 'normal military exchange'

BEIJING — China says a visit last week to Beijing by Zimbabwean army commander Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, who appears to have taken control of the country, was a "normal military exchange."

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Wednesday that the defence ministry had handled arrangements for Chiwenga's visit but characterized it as a pre-planned bilateral exchange.

In a Nov. 10 posting on its microblog, the defence ministry showed Chiwenga smiling and shaking hands with Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan at the Ministry of National Defence headquarters in central Beijing.