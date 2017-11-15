Court says passenger can face driving charges in crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island's high court has ruled that a car passenger who grabbed the steering wheel of a car during an argument can face criminal charges after a serious crash.

WPRI-TV reports that Luke Peters is accused of grabbing the steering wheel of a car amid an argument with the driver on a highway in Lincoln in 2014. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, seriously injuring two teenagers in the back seat.

A Superior Court judge had dismissed charges including driving under the influence and assault with a dangerous weapon because Peters was not technically driving.