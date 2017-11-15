Egyptian star singer banned for disparaging Nile comment

CAIRO — Egyptian officials say star singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab has been banned from performing in the country following what they say was her inappropriate remark during a recent concert in Lebanon.

A video clip of the concert purportedly shows the singer warning a fan against alleged health hazards involved in drinking water from the Nile River.

In the clip, she says: "You are better off drinking Evian," referring to the French brand of mineral water.

The remark set social media ablaze, with some users saying it's an insult to Egyptian national pride. Others argued the real culprits are those who pollute the river.