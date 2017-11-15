EU lawmakers want Malta monitored following reporter's death

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers are calling for a system to monitor Malta's handling of corruption and money-laundering in the wake of a car-bomb attack that killed a prominent Maltese journalist.

The European Parliament approved a resolution on Wednesday urging the EU's executive Commission to "start a dialogue with the Maltese government on the functioning of the rule of law."

The lawmakers want the commission to study whether Malta complies with EU money laundering and banking rules, and to determine if its government has been complacent about allowing people to buy EU citizenship.

The lawmakers also called for the full involvement of the EU's police agency, Europol, in the investigation of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination last month.