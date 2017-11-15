Excerpts from recent editorials in newspapers in Illinois

November 13, 2017

Sauk Valley Media

Harassment, the Legislature, and accountability

The Illinois General Assembly's scrambling efforts to regain control amid sexual harassment allegations would be laughable if the subject weren't so serious.

The Legislature's prior unresponsiveness toward ethical complaints is typical of the arrogance of power Illinoisans have come to expect from the Democrats in charge - House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton.

Twenty-seven ethics complaints were filed against legislators or staffers since the last legislative inspector general, Tom Homer, left at the end of 2014.

For nearly 3 years, those complaints sat idle in the legislative inspector general's office.

Why? Because those in power say they could not agree upon a replacement, and so there was nobody empowered to investigate.

What a difference a few weeks can make.

After legislative activist Denise Rotheimer, testifying at a hearing, accused state Sen. Ira Silverstein, a Chicago Democrat, of sexual harassment, said she'd filed a complaint with the legislative inspector general's office in November 2016, and asked why nothing had been done about it, the top dogs in the Legislature decided they couldn't stall any longer.

The Legislative Ethics Commission, meeting in emergency session the first weekend of November, acted with lightning speed to appoint former federal prosecutor Julie Porter as legislative inspector general.

And last week, lawmakers OK'd legislation that would empower Porter to act on all 27 ethics complaints that have languished, some since 2015. That permission was needed because the usual window for acting on a complaint is limited to 12 months.

Also last week, House and Senate members were hurriedly given sexual harassment awareness training by staff members from the Illinois Department of Human Rights as the final days of the fall veto session wound down.

This all began as legislation to specifically prohibit harassment in the Legislature's ethics code was being considered, in the wake of a storm of sexual harassment complaints in Hollywood and elsewhere.

Our concern is that Democratic legislative leaders have a history of giving the appearance of enacting reforms without actually doing anything of substance to advance good government.

Now they've been unmasked. Now the public will be watching. Now they will be held accountable - we hope.

Madigan, Cullerton and their majority Democratic caucuses aren't accustomed to accountability.

Smug and haughty in their majority status, they have scrupulously avoided it.

They have spent years building and retaining systems and processes to keep accountability at bay.

We note that state Sen. Tim Bivins' new bill to block legislators from serving on the state Legislative Ethics Commission sounds absolutely necessary. The Legislature has proved it is averse to policing itself. A better way is to bring in disinterested outsiders to do the job.

Going forward, a key question is, What will happen to those 27 ethics complaints, particularly Rotheimer's complaint against Silverstein?

Legislative sexual harassment "reforms," in practice, must be wielded with authority to stop in its tracks this abhorrent behaviour toward women in the state capitol .

___

November 10, 2017

Chicago Sun-Times

Police cams prove their worth as independent witnesses

A video released Nov. 9 that showed a fatal shooting by a Chicago police officer underscored the value of cop cameras. Dash cams and body cams create a separate record of controversial events that help the public understand what happened.

The video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability showed an officer fatally shooting a 19-year-old man, Juan Flores, who had backed an SUV abruptly into the officer, pinning him against his police cruiser. The footage shows the officer opening fire at that point.

In past cases like this, we would have a police version of the incident, but nothing from the person who died. This time around, a police dash cam gave us another strong witness. From the video, it is evident the officer, whose leg was broken, had reason to believe his life was in peril. We can see much of what happened, and make our own judgments.

Often, police are reluctant to strap on body cameras because it makes them feel their every move is being watched, but this incident, which occurred in September in the Hanson Park neighbourhood in the Northwest Side, showed how the cameras can support the police version of events.

Dash cams and body cams worn by police have been spreading across the country. The New York Times reports that by 2015, 95 per cent of large police departments had started using police cameras or planned to do so soon. Chicago police are even considering adding cameras mounted on guns that would start recording as soon as a firearm is unholstered. Such cameras, though costly, would add yet another source of information for anyone trying to recreate the scene of a fatal police shooting.

In the years since they have been introduced, police cameras have been poorly or underused — or just proved a disappointment. Body cams, which must be activated by officers, aren't always turned on. Cameras catch a bad angle on event, or capture only part of a scene. Footage can omit context and be misleading.

The cameras, particularly as they improve, also may capture ever-sharper images of bystanders, raising privacy concerns.

Moreover, a recent study in Washington suggests pervasive police cameras don't improve officers' behaviour as much as originally hoped.

Despite their imperfections, the cameras clearly are creating independent records of such controversial moments as police-involved shootings. That's a benefit both to police and the communities they serve.

___

November 10, 2017

The (Champaign) News-Gazette

Cursive mandate an unfunded curse

The Illinois Legislature can't help itself: It dictates to local government what it should do — without providing funding.

Illinois legislators do two things when they have more will than wallet.

They spend money the state doesn't have. And they order local units of government to carry out duties that the locals must fund on their own, a long-standing practice known as "unfunded mandates."

Legislators were at their unfunded-mandate best this week when they completed the override of Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of House Bill 2977 that, as the bill description states, "requires public elementary schools, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year, to offer at least one unit of instruction in cursive writing."

The legislation "provides that school districts shall, by policy, determine at what grade level or levels students are to be offered cursive writing, provided that such instruction must be offered before students complete grade 5."

Cursive — writing in which the strokes of the letters are joined in each word — is a good thing. The three R's — reading, writing and arithmetic — are, or once were, considered the foundations of a basic skills-oriented education program.

But over the years, as computer keyboards have become more commonly used, the teaching of cursive writing is not as widespread as it once was. So, too, is the teaching of clear writing, which is fundamental to the increasingly lost art of comprehensible communications.

This mandate — like all mandates — is aimed at addressing what the Legislature considers to be a problem: students' increasing inability to do things as basic as writing, not printing, their names.

The problem is that, as unsuccessful Illinois gubernatorial candidate Jim Ryan once stated, "There are a lot of good ideas. But you can't fund them all."

That was the point Gov. Rauner made in his veto message when he cited a fundamental reality of responsible policymaking and budgeting.

"If the General Assembly believes that cursive writing instruction should be required in elementary schools because it will improve student outcomes, it should be included in the Illinois State Learning Standards and funded accordingly," he said.

He could have gone on. If the Legislature believes the unfunded cursive mandate is so important, it could repeal one or two less important unfunded mandates it previously placed on the schools.

But legislators can't do that. Caught up in the sense of their own self-importance, undisciplined in identifying priorities and looking to curry favour with lobbyists pushing the issue of the day, they simply order someone else — in this case the schools — to carry out legislators' wishes on their own dime.

What's this going to cost the hundreds of state school districts? Who knows, and, from the Legislature's viewpoint, who cares?

The bills' financial note states that "HB 2977 will have a fiscal impact on school districts; however, the specific amount is not known."

There's another irony.

Financial notes are attached to legislation so that legislators will — supposedly — understand the financial ramifications of decisions they make. What's the point of a financial note that, effectively, states "Beats me"?

It's this kind of irresponsible approach to policymaking — the inability to say no — that gets states in financial trouble. After legislators have spent all that they have and more, they place burdens like this on units of local government that will, inevitably, land in the lap of taxpayers.

That's not to say, of course, that cursive writing shouldn't be taught. But that decision is better left to local school board members and educators than legislators who won't take financial responsibility for their decisions.

___

November 9, 2017

The Quincy Herald-Whig

Let's not turn holidays tragic by driving drowsy

The holiday season is about to begin, and law enforcement agencies here and across the country will be stepping up efforts to promote responsible and safe driving.

While the focus will remain on reducing drunken and distracted driving, there's another cause for preventable crashes that deserves attention.

A recent report by Stateline highlights a 2014 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety that estimated that drowsy drivers could be involved in 328,000 crashes a year on average on U.S. roads, 6,400 of them fatal.

However, the report said, those numbers may be higher because data collected by police at crash scenes is incomplete, and there is no universal definition or standard wording for drowsiness or fatigue on crash reports.

Sleep deprivation is the primary culprit. A 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study found that more than a third of adults in the U.S. aren't getting the seven hours of sleep a day needed for optimal health.

Stateline said that's noteworthy because drowsy drivers' judgment may be impaired and their reaction time slowed, just like with drunken drivers. Their driving often mimics alcohol-impaired driving, with the car weaving between lanes or drifting off the road.

An estimated 168 million people -- about 60 per cent of drivers -- admit to being drowsy behind the wheel, according to a survey by the National Sleep Foundation. Moreover, a third, or 103 million motorists, acknowledged they have fallen asleep at least once while driving.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report found that drivers who miss between one to two hours of the recommended seven hours of sleep in a 24-hour period nearly double their risk for a crash, and those who miss two to three hours more than quadruple it.

Steps are being taken to address the problem.

Iowa was one of five states this year that received $15,000 grants from the Governors Highway Safety Association and the National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit that promotes safe driving.

Stateline points out that Iowa last year hosted the first statewide drowsy driving summit to increase public awareness of the problem. It also broadcasts warnings on highway system message boards, such as "Drowsy? Crash on a Couch Not a Road," runs public service announcements on TV and social media, and has partnered with a local supermarket chain to spread the word with bag stuffers.

This is National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, designed to promote public awareness of a preventable cause for too many fatal crashes.

Drivers know they should not get behind the wheel if they have been drinking, and that they should avoid distractions such as cellphones while driving for their safety and the safety of others.