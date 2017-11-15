Family funeral for a third of Texas church shooting victims

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — One of the survivors of a mass shooting at a small Texas church will hold a funeral Wednesday for his pregnant wife and three of her children, his parents, a brother and a toddler niece.

John Holcombe has arranged a public funeral for his family at an event centre in Floresville, Texas, about 12 miles from the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, where the shooting occurred. A procession of hearses will travel from the funeral home to the centre .

The dead will be buried privately on an unspecified date.

Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 25 people at the church Nov. 5. Authorities have put the official toll at 26, because Holcombe's wife, Crystal Holcombe, was pregnant.