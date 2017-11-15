Feds charge man they say worked for 'darknet' marketplace

ATLANTA — An Illinois man who federal prosecutors say worked as a spokesman for a "darknet" marketplace for illicit internet commerce has been charged in Atlanta.

Authorities say AlphaBay was the internet's largest darknet site — trading in illegal drugs, firearms and counterfeit goods — before law enforcement took it down in July.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Ronald L. Wheeler III of Streamwood, Illinois, with conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Wheeler, known online as Trappy and Trappy_Pandora, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal magistrate court in Atlanta.