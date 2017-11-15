Floods near Greek capital leave 2 dead; roads, homes flooded

ATHENS, Greece — Flash floods on the Greek capital's western outskirts have converted roads into raging torrents of mud and debris, killing at least two people and inundating homes and businesses.

The fire department said Wednesday that one woman died in her flooded home in the Megara area, while a man's body was also recovered from another flooded home in the area. Firefighters received 340 calls for help to pump water from flooded buildings and rescue people trapped by the rising waters following a severe storm.

Local authorities shut schools in the areas of Mandra, Nea Peramos and Megara, while access was cut on parts of the Athens-Corinth highway leading through the area following an intense storm.