Former Pilot exec: Haslam 'loved' trucking rip-off scheme
A
A
Share via Email
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A government witness has testified that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam "loved it" when the sales team ripped off customers at the trucking company controlled by his family.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the jury in the federal fraud trial of former Pilot Flying J executives and sales representatives heard a recording of former
In Freeman's words: "He knew — absolutely."
Pilot issued a statement after Tuesday's court hearing reiterating that "Jimmy Haslam was not aware of any wrongdoing."
Haslam hasn't been charged in the investigation that has resulted in 14 guilty pleas among former Pilot employees. The former president and three others are on trial.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto Police apologize for refusing to file a missing-person report
-
Nova Scotia man gets 18-month jail sentence for abusing young daughters
-
Disgruntled passenger's bus-blocking protest steals attention from TTC's 'revolution'
-
Developer signals legal action after Halifax council votes down Willow Tree height change