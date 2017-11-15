Germany: 2 former SS guards indicted over camp deaths

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have filed indictments against two former Nazi SS guards on charges of being accessories to murder.

Dortmund prosecutor Andreas Brendel said Wednesday both men served as guards during World War II at the Stutthof concentration camp, near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

The indictments were filed at the state court in Muenster against a 93-year-old from Borken who served in Stutthof from June 1942 to September 1944 and a 92-year-old from Wuppertal who was there from June 1944 to May 1945. The men, who were not identified by name, deny they had any knowledge of killings at the camp.