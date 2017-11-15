Gunman's family 'appalled' by California rampage

The family of a gunman who shot 14 people — killing four — in Northern California says he had a violent temper and had no business owning firearms.

Kevin Neal's sister told The Associated Press she believes her brother was addicted to drugs.

Sheridan Orr said she had not talked to her brother in months and was appalled when she heard about the shooting.

Neal's mother told AP her son was frustrated by constant feuding with his neighbours .

His mother, who would only use her first name Anne, said her son was charged with stabbing one of the neighbours .