Houston's Harvey fund gives out $28.9 million in grants

HOUSTON — The Harvey relief fund promoted by top elected officials in Houston says it's given out $28.9 million in grants to a range of groups helping victims of the August storm.

The Greater Houston Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it issued grants to 90 groups. About $10 million of the total amount will go toward housing and home repair, and another $8 million will go to help groups that manage the cases of individuals and families in need.

In total, the foundation says it's distributed more than $36 million of the $102 million it's raised.

National and local groups have raised around $700 million for Harvey relief.