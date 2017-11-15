How major US stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Technology companies led a broad slide for U.S. stocks Wednesday, extending the market's losses from a day earlier.

Big tech names, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, took modest losses. Companies that make consumer products also were big decliners. Energy stocks fell as the price of crude oil closed lower. Banks and phone companies rose.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 14.25 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,564.62.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 138.19 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 23,271.28.

The Nasdaq composite slid 31.66 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 6,706.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 7.16 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,464.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.68 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Dow is down 150.93 points, or 0.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 44.73 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 11.18 points, or 0.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 325.79 points, or 14.6 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,508.68 points, or 17.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,323.09 points, or 24.6 per cent .