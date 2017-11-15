Jewish group honours Ginsburg for lifetime achievement

JERUSALEM — A prominent Jewish organization on Wednesday awarded U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg its first lifetime achievement award.

The Genesis Prize Foundation noted Ginsburg's "groundbreaking legal work in the field of civil liberties and women's rights" in its announcement.

The foundation sponsors the annual Genesis Prize — an award that is informally known as the Jewish Nobel.

It said the five winners of the Genesis Prize — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, actor Michael Douglas, violinist Itzhak Perlman, sculptor Anish Kapoor and this year's recipient, actress Natalie Portman — had selected Ginsburg.

"We honour Justice Ginsburg as an outstanding daughter of the Jewish people who made an enduring contribution to human civilization, who is an example of talent and achievement and who is committed to bettering the world," the five said in a joint statement. "She is a source of inspiration not just for Jews but for people of all faiths and ethnicities around the world."

Ginsburg, 84, has served on the Supreme Court since 1993. She is just the second female justice and often cites her Jewish heritage as a source for her love of learning and sensitivity to the plight of oppressed minorities.

The former president of Israel's Supreme Court, Aharon Barak, is scheduled to present the award to Ginsburg at a ceremony in Tel Aviv in July 2018.